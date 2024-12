Initiative aims to formalize Uganda's small businesses

Small informal businesses are the backbone of Uganda’s economy, but transitioning to formal and compliant entities remains a significant challenge. Now, the Informality Management for Compliance and Resilience initiative has stepped in to offer support. Targeting 10,000 informal small businesses, the program deploys 300 management apprentices to provide hands-on assistance. By introducing simplified accounting, record-keeping, and reporting systems, the initiative aims to ease formalization, boost compliance, and ultimately foster resilience within Uganda’s small business sector.