IMPACT OF FUEL PRICES: Kabale inflation on the rise

The persistently high fuel prices have started to effectively affect the prices of other commodities like food. Residents of Kabale town have started feeling the pinch which is transmitted through the cost of transport of commodities. In the week commencing 01 January 2022, the country experienced a hike in petroleum prices by Shs550 from Shs4,450 per litre as of 17 December 2021, to the current Shs5,000 per litre.