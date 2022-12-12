HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY: Skilling PWDs for jobs

Breweries are now skilling people with disabilities, in the hope to have them absorbed into the hospitality sector for job opportunities. The training program is an initiative of Uganda breweries and is according to officials targeting over 2000 beneficiaries countrywide, with some already employed in different enterprises such s hotels and bars. These jobs are often seen as a preserve of able-bodied persons. This is during the re-launch of the 2022 Deagio bar academy by UBL today in Kampala.