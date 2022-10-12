HORTICULTURE EXPORT: EU 25 million euro kitty expected to boost trade

Countries in Africa and the Caribbean will soon be able to access a grant worth 25 million Euros to improve their horticultural export infrastructure for export to the EU. Uganda should now put in place supporting infrastructure such as cold storage and pack houses. The issues came up during a European Union and Ministry of Agriculture horticulture symposium aimed at discussing issues affecting Uganda's vegetable exports to the EU market.