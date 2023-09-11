Government to introduce levy

Tourism industry players and Ugandans interring to travel, may in the near future have to meet unfamiliar costs, charged on their tickets. Revelations at a meeting of tour operators saying Government may consider proposals to introduce a tourism levy, which will be a percentage of the total ticket charge. The levy will apply on both domestic and foreign tourists. According to the Uganda Tourism Association, the tax, first adopted in parliamentary recommendations two years ago, was for purposes of cushioning private sector players in the tourism sector. Betty Ndagire has more.