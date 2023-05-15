Government prioritizes key sectors, warns officials on payroll inconsistencies

As government winds up the budget process for the next financial year, priority will be given to key sectors, MDAs and departments, some envisaged expenditure will not happen due to financing challenges. The PS to the treasury has warned gov’t officials or accounting officers to declare in detail all workers on the government payroll. One of the key targets is the inconsistencies that stem from local government financing and expenditure. As Racheal Nabisubi reports.