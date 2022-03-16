Government plans to slash internet data prices

The minister for ICT and national guidance Dr Chris Baryomunsi, says the government is working towards reducing the cost of data, starting with the expansion of the country’s broadband infrastructure, with a focus on scaling up access. This should bring down data prices by more than 50% to $5 a megabyte per second, starting next financial year. According to the State of Mobile Internet Connectivity 2021, Sub-Saharan Africa has the largest coverage gap (those living in areas without mobile broadband coverage) at 19%, which is more than three times the global average.