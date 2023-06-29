Government bans 40 timber export companies in forest partnership implementation

The government has banned up to 40 companies involved in the export of unprocessed timbre out of Uganda. This was disclosed by Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja while presiding over a meeting between the European Union and the government to discuss the implementation of the Forest Partnership. The partnership while wholly dealing with the restoration of forest cover also tackles sustainable Agroforestry as a business. Betty Ndagire has more.