Gov’t warned against risky ventures ahead of budget reading

Ahead of the 72 trillion FY 2024/25 national budget reading this Thursday, civil society organizations urged the government to take caution of risky ventures or capital-intensive projects where it continues to invest billions of money, which has derived little value. Civil society and policy and budget experts have pointed out projects such as the Shs 723 billion shillings given to DEI pharmaceuticals, the presidential initiative on the banana crop, which has so far received Shs 400 billion, and other projects like Atiak sugar and Lubowa hospital. They argue that the government should prioritize education for the underserved, and staffing in health care and agricultural sectors.