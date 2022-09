FUNDING 2023/24 BUDGET: Domestic revenue target surges to Shs29.8tn

In the next financial year 2023/24, the government is seeking to collect domestic revenue worth Shs29.8 trillion in order to fund the National Budget. This has risen from Shs25.5 trillion, which is expected to collect in this financial year. Finance Minister Matia Kasaija says this is aimed at addressing the socio-economic challenges affecting Ugandans, Ismail Musa Ladu reports.