FUEL PRICES DROP: What impact will it have and will it stay?

A litre of petrol has now dropped by at least 500 shillings in Kampala, with consumers feeling some bit of relief as a result of developments in the global market. However, it is not known whether it will be short-lived. Oil prices slipped on Thursday amid concerns that rising inflation will dent fuel demand and as the International Energy Agency warned that the global economy may go into recession.