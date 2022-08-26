FINANCIAL INCLUSION : Looking at the value of credit scores

According to experts, the majority of Ugandans are distressed by heavy indebtedness, which is caused in part by borrowing at high-interest rates, but most importantly by the inability to trace records or data on their creditworthiness. To generate credit reports in order to assist borrowers in obtaining loans that they can repay. A credit report is a record of an individual or company’s borrowing and repayment history prepared by a credit bureau.