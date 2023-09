Experts urge gov’t to fix a mismatch in Karamoja dev’t programs

Karamoja’s livestock economy, if properly harnessed with crop production, can change the sub-region’s fortunes. But that will only happen if the mismatch in policy and programs is dealt with, including streamlining the Parish Development Model. This was revealed during a dialogue organised by USAID, the Karamoja Resilience Support Unit and partners today, aimed at increasing economic opportunities in the sub-region.