Experts call for fairness in tax administration

As the formulation of the National Development Plan Four kicks off, experts from the Global Center for Strategy have urged the government to put the interests of Ugandans at the forefront. Among the things advocated for are fair tax regimes, policies that protect Ugandan businesses, and proper use of loans and grants. Strategy planners from around the globe met in Kampala for a two-day conference, and high on their agenda was how to localize development plans to fit the African purpose.