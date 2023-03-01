Engineering regulators seek new legal framework

Infrastructure spending worth trillions of shillings within Uganda's economy, still requires a higher level of quality assurance than ever before. The engineering fraternity which is at the centre of this concern, argues that scaling up effective skills in tandem with the required expertise is causing infiltration by unscrupulous actors. The Engineers Registration Board, says, hope now lies in the newer legal framework that matches the current trends of engineering and infrastructure spending to up monitoring and enhance value for money.