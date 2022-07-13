ENABLING CONNECTIVITY: Soroti gets free gov’t WiFi

This week, the national information technology authority extended free internet, to facilitate online trading of groceries and other commodities from the main Soroti district market. Authority officials say this is part of a government strategy to deepen the penetration of internet services, with a focus on supporting local enterprises in the digital age. As of the end of September 2021, total internet subscriptions crossed the 22 million mark according to the UCC. Reporting a broadband penetration rate of 52% or 1 in 2 Ugandans having an active internet connection.