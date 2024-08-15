EAPP forms joint body to oversee Regional power trade

Let’s dig into your Absa moment this Thursday, starting with news on power trade. A regional grouping of 13 countries under the Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) has resolved to form a joint body to monitor and supervise the sale of power within or outside the member countries. Representatives from member states, including Libya, Tanzania, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Kenya, Sudan, Rwanda, and South Sudan, held meetings in Kampala yesterday and established partnerships, aiming to build a robust market-based structure to foster competition and lower supply costs.