EAC gov’ts urged to create a dispute resolution body

The Small and Medium Enterprises Federation has called on EAC governments to quickly establish a functioning trade dispute resolution body to address the numerous barriers to trade affecting businesses across the region, especially in Uganda. They add that this initiative would further support the positive growth of intra-EAC trade. The EAC region was the second-largest destination for Uganda's exports, accounting for 26.6% of total exports in October 2024.