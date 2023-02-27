E-TAXATION: URA urges suppliers on compliance

Uganda Revenue Authority is urging suppliers to comply with their tax obligations, long before they are audited, saying some 60% of suppliers have comfortably adjusted to using digital taxation platforms such as electronic invoicing to file returns. At the beginning of February, the commissioner general URA John Rujooki, said, despite the taxman not meeting the target and amidst a slowdown in the economy, revenue collections grew by UGX 1.5 trillion (14.8%).