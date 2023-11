E-procurement system to connect 200 agencies next

It’s two years now since the establishment of the government electronic system, to-date having only 32 government agencies are connected, 200 more departments and agencies are going to be added, with a target of getting all 400 MDAs on the system by 2025. According to Permanent secretary ministry of finance Ramathan Ggobi, this should help reduce the leakages of government resources in billions of shillings. Betty Ndagire has more.