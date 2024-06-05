Donors urge fair methods to boost Uganda's revenue

Donors are advising the government to employ fair and effective methods to strengthen the country’s domestic revenue mobilization efforts in the face of dwindling external financing and resources to fund essential public services, infrastructure development, and more. Ahead of the budget reading next week for FY 2024/2025, government figures indicate that 7 trillion shillings is expected to be funded through domestic revenue. Currently, Uganda’s tax-to-GDP ratio stands at 13.9%, which is still well below the Sub-Saharan average of 16%.