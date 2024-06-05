Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National How Bugweri parents normalised defilement, gave up on justice
  • 2 National Government releases over Shs 3 billion for 1,269 bush war civilian veterans
  • 3 National NIRA extends date for mass national ID registration
  • 4 National Makerere staff slam Nawangwe for suspending deans’ forum
  • 5 National 13-year-old pupil defiled after mother buys her phone