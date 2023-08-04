Djibouti tempts Uganda with free landing for Uganda airlines

Uganda could be offered a period of free landing at Djibouti international airport, in case it opens direct flights to the Horn of Africa country, flights laden with Uganda agricultural exports and other products. This revelation according to the executive assistant and special duties to the General Salim Saleh, the chief of Operation wealth creation, Maj Herbert Ndiwalana, was contained in briefings between General, Saleh and the Chairman of the Djibouti Ports and free zones Authority, Aboubaker Omar Hadi. Malcolm Musiime reports.