Deloitte and ACCAU extend contract to develop CFO skills

Audit and financial advisory firm Deloitte and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in Uganda have signed a three-year contract extension to nurture, expand, and strengthen the skills base among Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in Uganda. Last year's winner and PostBank’s Chief Financial Officer, Peter Senyange, along with the country manager of ACCAU, Charlotte Kukunda, announced the establishment of a CFO Lab. This initiative will help in developing critical skills and prepare for the next round of awards under the theme "Pushing Boundaries, Exploring the Growth Mindset."