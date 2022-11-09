CREDIT DATA SHARING: BoU cautions financial institutions on data quality

The bank of Uganda says the country’s financial institutions are still grappling with the quality of data, a decade after the creation of a policy on credit reference bureaus, further slowing the financial inclusion efforts. Pascal Mukisa the head of credit reference bureau services at Bank of Uganda also says accreditation processes for financial institutions are being fast tracked to further ease the sharing of credit information. He was speaking at a forum for tier 4 microfinance institutions, hosted by the microfinance regulatory authority and Gnugrid credit reference bureau.