Consumer rights: Still paying lip service 20 years later

Ugandans continue to suffer the consequences of not having consumer protection laws. The man who has been advocating for legislation for consumer rights for decades, Sam Watasa, says hope is fading as the world of business rapidly transitions with technology. Despite the presence of the Bureau of Standards and related agencies, some claim there is little impact. Advocates of this legislation say Ugandan consumers have the right to be shielded from the hidden effects or challenges associated with goods and services. Betty Ndagire reports.