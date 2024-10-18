Central bank urges CFOs to embrace technology

Unit trust fund managers UAP old mutual investment group, says their first ever hard currency-based trust, launched in September last year, has now exceeded 20 million dollars, according to the managing director, Zac Kiseesi. Speaking at the event to mark the international customer week, Kiseesi said the industry has since now passed the 1 billions shillings mark in the space of 6 years. According to recent figures from the capital markets authority, CIS Managers held over Ugx 3 trillions shillings assets under management.