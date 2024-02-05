Bugisu joins gov't's UGX 600 billion shilling oil seed project

In the Bugisu sub-region, the government's oilseed project will collaborate to cultivate soya beans on a large scale. The 600 billion shilling initiative aims to expand across 50 districts within six area-based hubs: West Nile (Arua), Northern (Gulu), Mid-Northern (Lira), Karamoja, Eastern (Mbale), and Mid-Western (Hoima). The project, financed through a credit line from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), is part of a ten-year National Oil Seeds Project (NOSP) that also encompasses sunflower, groundnuts, and palm cultivation