Bugisu cooperatives remains profitable: To make 10bn in current coffee season

Bugisu Cooperative Union, one of the few surviving original societies, projects to make a profit exceeding 10 billion shillings for its members in the current coffee season. Following the renewal of terms of office for the board, 50 billion shillings have been earmarked for purchasing over 5000 tonnes of coffee, with a special focus on Arabica, destined for the new market in China.