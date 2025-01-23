BOU and IMF weigh in on climate change's impact on costs

The former Bank of Uganda Governor, Louis Kasekende, has urged the central bank to incorporate data on the effects of climate change on prices and interest rates into its monetary policy decisions. Speaking at a climate change forum co-hosted by the Bank of Uganda and the International Monetary Fund, discussions focused on the evolving monetary policy landscape in sub-Saharan Africa and how central banks are addressing the impacts of climate change. The current Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda also acknowledged the significant implications of climate shocks on policy interventions in the economy.