Bank of Uganda to make rate decisions quarterly

The Bank of Uganda announced on January 6 that it will now hold its monetary policy meetings quarterly, reducing the frequency from every two months. For 2024, meetings are scheduled for February, May, August, and November. In a statement seen by NTV Business, the central bank explained that this change allows the monetary policy committee to conduct more thorough economic analysis and utilize additional data for more accurate forecasts. Dr. Kenneth Egesa, Director of Communication at the Bank of Uganda, shared further insights during a phone interview.