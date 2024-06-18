Bank of Uganda places MCBL under liquidation

The Bank of Uganda has placed yet another bank under liquidation, following the closure of EFC Uganda Limited, a microfinance deposit-taking institution, at the beginning of this year. Addressing the press this afternoon, Deputy Governor Michael Atingi urged all creditors to formally submit their claims to the regulators within a month and for borrowers to continue meeting their loan obligations with the central bank. Records obtained by the Nation Media Group show that until today, MCBL had assets worth 56.8 billion shillings.