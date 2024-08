BANCASSURANCE: Using technology to grow premiums

NTV Business now delves into the journey of the bancassurance sector in Uganda since its inception, as financial institutions focus on growing premiums from the current 130 billion shillings. According to some industry players, immediate growth areas are in small ticket and retail sales, with technology poised to drive this trend. Since its launch in 2017, growth levels have been recorded at 16% contribution to the entire industry in premiums.