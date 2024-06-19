Bancassurance premiums exceed UGX 10 billion

Now in its seventh year, Bancassurance premiums have been on the rise, exceeding 10 billion shillings and accounting for over 7% of total insurance company underwriting. With general insurance penetration still low, commercial banks such as Standard Chartered Bank say they are exploring one of the fastest-growing segments of insurance, which is life insurance, to attract and retain clientele, especially in the area of savings and wealth management. Joan Salmon has more.