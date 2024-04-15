Atiak Sugar Factory: President Museveni tells out-growers to focus on other crops

The government has so far invested over 100 billion shillings into the Atiak Sugar factory, and it is taking shape. During the tour of the facility and the farm, President Museveni pledged to solve the problem of smallholder farmers, who he says won’t need to supply the factory, given it now grows its own cane on a large scale. He has advised them to concentrate on the government’s agriculture model instead. Betty Ndagire has more.