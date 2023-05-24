Ab Inbev To Fund Green Innovations

The second global innovation accelerator for green leaning businesses by Ab inbev, the parent company to Nile Breweries is now underway. The challenge aims to find and support women, founded companies that re tackling the most pressing sustainability challenges, from climate change to biodiversity loss and building a more inclusive world. Uganda's only winner has a plastic recycling plant that converts recycled plastic into roofing and Floor tiles already exporting their products.