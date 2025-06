2025/2026 BUDGET : Coffee farming to get a boost

As Ugandans await the reading of the 2025/2026 budget on Thursday, coffee farmers are upbeat as the budget allocates money to boost production. Uganda has a target of producing 20 million bags of coffee by 2030. Currently, the country produces 8.2 million bags and exports 7.1 million bags, earning 1.9 billion dollars annually.