URBRA focuses on medical care for elderly in rural areas

Insufficient medical health infrastructure in the rural setting where the majority of the elderly reside is badly lacking. Many senior citizens in the country, experience deplorable conditions, not because they are feeble, but because of a lack of desirable medical care. Now, the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA) - whose mandate is to regulate, license, supervise, and control the retirement sector, is now looking at the construction of health centres in some rural parts of the country as an important aspect of its existence.