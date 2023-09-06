Uganda gets US$30m Saudi loan for heart institute renovation

A 30 million dollar line of credit has been extended to Uganda, for the refurbishment of the Uganda Heart Institute, after a loan agreement was signed between the two governments through the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD). Finance Minister Matia Kasaija says, the loan is part of the USD 73 million, that has been co-financed by other funders including the Arab Bank for Economic Development and OPEC Fund for Development who have each contributed 20 million US Dollars and USD 3 million from the government of Uganda. Betty Ndagire reports.