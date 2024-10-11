Tayebwa commends boost in industrialization, calls for support

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa says the government will invest over 400 billion shillings in transforming Mbale Industrial Park by constructing access roads. He says this will improve the drainage system, among other facilities, to make it easy for investors putting up the factories. He adds that he plans to meet with Uganda Investment Authority so that a one-stop centre for government entities like URA, NSSF and others are easily accessed. He was inspecting industries in Eastern Uganda