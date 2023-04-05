Kampala needs over 400 new telecom towers for 5G rollout

Kampala city is seeing a growing number of high-rise buildings, this structural expansion is now meeting a rapid rollout of telecommunication towers, by firms seeking to stop the shielding effect on network signals, received by mobile phone users. Wireless & broadcast towers provider ATC Uganda now says the emergency of 5G technology may require about 400 new masts for a perfect deployment. According to the latest research, the African Telecom Towers and Allied market is expected to register 4.63% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Paul Murungi has more.