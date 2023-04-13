Can the Chinese Yuan and US dollar ever be equal globally?

Recent speculation that the U.S. dollar is on the verge of a major decline and might even lose its status as the world's major reserve/trade currency is according to experts an overblown argument and that the greenback remains the primary currency used for trade and financial transactions in the global economy. The size of the recent non-dollar transactions that have raised alarm is very small, while trade in yuan accounted for less than 2% of global trade in 2022.