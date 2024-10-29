Why Ssemakadde dismissed representatives ON JSC

The President of the Uganda Law Society, Isaac Ssemakadde, has dismissed two members who have been presenting the Uganda Law Society on the Judicial Service Commission, citing irregularities in their appointments. According to Ssemakadde, the appointment of former Uganda Law Society President Ruth Ssebatindira and Norah Matovu Winyi, did not follow established election procedures. Isaac Ssemakadde has asked the Uganda Law Society to elect new representatives by December this year, so as to enable the Society to elect new representatives to the Judicial Service Commission. Almost a month ago, Ssemakadde expelled the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, from the Uganda Law Society.