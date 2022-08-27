Why many struggle to get by financially in Uganda | TALK OF THE NATION

Starting Monday, parents will start the slow but arduous task of taking their children back to school - mostly in phases. All this comes at a time when the economy appears to be going through several challenges. For instance, schools have realised the need to raise tuition due to the high cost of living. But parents are hard-pressed to meet the schools halfway due to their own diminished standard of living. To help us appreciate this, we have ALLANA KEMBABAZI, a programme manager with the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights.