Why government should regulate tuition fees in school | TALK OF THE NATION

For years, parents have complained that the government is too relaxed in regulating tuition fees. Indeed, the law mandates the ministry to regulate fees and charges levied in schools, as provided for under the Education Act 2008, Section 3(2)(b). However, the ministry ruled this week that it would not set a tuition fee policy for schools. So, is this decision justified? Earlier today, we spoke to ANGELLA KASULE NABWOWE, Executive Director at Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER)