Why commemorating World Cultural Day is important | MORNING AT NTV

Uganda embraces World Cultural Day, focusing on "Awakening our Norms and Cultural Values as a tool for Mindset Change." The celebration takes place at Uganda National Cultural Centre. Francis Peter Ojede (UNCC editor), Hilda J. Twongyeirwe (author), and Andrew Kaggwa (arts and culture journalist, Daily Monitor) joined us on #MorningAtNTV for an insightful discussion.