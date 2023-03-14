What are the issues ailing Kampala city? | MORNING AT NTV

Kampala has been facing numerous challenges that are hindering its growth and development. From poor sanitation and waste management to traffic congestion and bad roads, the issues ailing Kampala city are vast and complex. Other challenges include high levels of crime, corruption, and a lack of affordable housing. These problems have been compounded by the rapid urbanization and population growth in the city, making it a daunting task for the authorities to address them effectively. In this interview, we explore some of the critical issues ailing Kampala city and their impact on its residents.