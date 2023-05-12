Using solar energy to improve health services in Uganda | MORNING AT NTV

Access to reliable healthcare and electricity remains a challenge in underdeveloped and developing countries, putting patients, healthcare infrastructure, and workers at risk. In response, innovative solutions are emerging, such as the use of solar energy to improve the quality of health services in remote and rural areas. We discussed this important topic with Carolyne Nakajubi and Peninah Atwiine from Environmental Alert in Uganda.