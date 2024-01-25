Unleashing MOMO innovative financial platform | Morning At NTV

Understanding the multifaceted financial requirements of the customer base, a groundbreaking MoMo loans and savings marketplace has been introduced — a platform consolidating all savings and loan products associated with MTN MoMo. This provides customers unparalleled convenience, flexibility, and accessibility to financial credit options. The 'Wesotinge with MTN MoMo' campaign is set to redefine the way loans and savings are accessed. This discussion shall be illuminated by Jemima Kariuki, Chief Products Officer, MTN MoMo, and Charlotte Matsiko, Portfolio Manager, Digital Business, NCBA Bank.