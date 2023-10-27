The role of Civil Society Organizations in Uganda's development

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) play a vital role in driving socio-economic change in Uganda. They collaborate with the government to enhance service delivery across sectors like education, healthcare, and energy access. In this context, the European Union and the German Government have funded the Civil Society in Uganda Support Programme, culminating in a CSO Convention. Nicolas Gonze, Team Leader at the EU Delegation, and Emmanuel Wabwire, Executive Director of the Faraja Foundation, provide insights on this important initiative.