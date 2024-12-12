The paradox of ineffective youth political participation | MorningAtNTV

The cornerstone of democratic governance is inclusive participation in political processes. It determines the dynamics of the structure and economic institutions that shape the political and economic institutions that shape the political and economic trajectory of the society. With the emergence of the Democratic Alliance, a crucial statement was uttered that the coalition invites especially the youths who call for change, the NUP party has been characterized by youth, is this trend a brightening future for uganda? We answer these questions with Teopista Kiiza - Program Coordinator, African Youth development link, and Evelyn Bukirwa - youth politician